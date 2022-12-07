Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

Steph Curry is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Steph Curry has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (ankle) listed out for Wednesday."

Curry has been sensational to start the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 23 games.

The two-time MVP is also shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range.

As for the Warriors, they come into the night with a 13-12 record in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

After a slow start to the season, they have been playing much better recently (7-3 in their last ten games).

The Warriors have been a totally different team at home versus on the road.

At home, they are 11-2 in 13 games, while on the road, they are 2-10 in 12 games.

On Monday night, they lost to the Indiana Pacers (at home), which snapped a two-game winning streak.

The Western Conference has been close, so they are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

As for the Jazz, they are 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the west.

After a hot start to the year, they are 4-6 in their last ten games.

In Salt Lake City, the Jazz have been good (8-4 in 12 games).