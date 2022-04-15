Skip to main content

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

Steph Curry is listed as probable for Saturday's contest between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday, and for the game Steph Curry is listed as probable. 

Curry has not played in a game since March 16 against the Boston Celtics.  

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed. 

Game 1 is set for 8:30 Eastern Time at Chase Center in San Francisco.

