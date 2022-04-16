Steph Curry's Current Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
Steph Curry is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors (as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday evening.
For the game, they will likely have their best player Steph Curry available for the first time since March 16.
He is listed as probable for the contest as of 5:30 Eastern Time.
