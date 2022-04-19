Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. However, Curry is not in the starting lineup and will come off the bench.

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 2, so he will play and be available on Monday evening in San Francisco against the Denver Nuggets.

However, the two-time MVP will not be in the lineup, and will come off of the bench.

Curry had been sidelined with a foot injury since March 16, but returned to action in Game 1 (the Warriros won the game 123-107).

He played 22 minutes and had 16 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Related stories on NBA basketball