Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star guard Steph Curry, who had been on the injury report for Game 4, is not on the injury report for Game 5 on Monday.

The latest injury report was released as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Curry played in Game 4, and he erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds which led the Warriors to a 107-97 win.

The series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Monday night.

Therefore, whoever wins Game 5 will be just one win away win from the 2022 NBA Championship.

Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series.

