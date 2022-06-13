Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 5

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center, and for the game they will have their best player available.  

All-Star guard Steph Curry, who had been on the injury report for Game 4, is not on the injury report for Game 5 on Monday.  

The latest injury report was released as of 1:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

Curry played in Game 4, and he erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds which led the Warriors to a 107-97 win. 

The series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Monday night. 

Therefore, whoever wins Game 5 will be just one win away win from the 2022 NBA Championship. 

Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series. 

