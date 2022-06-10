Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Game 4

Steph Curry is still listed as probable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and for the game Steph Curry still remains listed as probable due to a foot injury (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).  

NBA's official injury report 

Curry and the Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, and they will need to win on Friday night in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 deficit. 

On Thursday, Curry said that he would play in the game. 

Game 3 took place on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden in Boston, and the Celtics won by a score of 116-100. 

