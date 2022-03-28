Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Steph Curry remains ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, but for the game they will still be without two-time MVP Steph Curry.
The All-Star guard got injured on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and on March 18, the Warriors announced that the would be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Therefore, he is once again ruled out for their game on Monday against the Grizzlies.
The Warriors come into the showdown as the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed in the west.
