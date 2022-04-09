Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Steph Curry, who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season due to a foot injury he sustained against the Boston Celtics on March 16.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors gave an update on Curry on April 1, and they said that they will once again provide a new update on April 11.

The Warriors come into Saturday as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball