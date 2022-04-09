Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

Steph Curry remains ruled out for Saturday's contest between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

Steph Curry remains ruled out for Saturday's contest between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening.  

For the game, they will remain without their best player Steph Curry, who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season due to a foot injury he sustained against the Boston Celtics on March 16. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors gave an update on Curry on April 1, and they said that they will once again provide a new update on April 11. 

The Warriors come into Saturday as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_16916108_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18047612_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Huge Block On Darius Garland

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18027005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zach LaVine's Message To Bulls Fans Before Game Against Hornets

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago