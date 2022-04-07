Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors Game On Thursday

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening, but for the game they will remain without their best player Steph Curry.

The superstar guard has been ruled out for the contest due to the foot injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors gave an update on Curry on April 1, and the next official update will be on April 11.

The team enters the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-29 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

Curry injured his foot in a loss against the Boston Celtics on March 16, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Warriors made five straight NBA Finals from 2015-2019, but they have not made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

This year will be their first time in the postseason since they had Kevin Durant, and lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

