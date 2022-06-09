Skip to main content

Steph Curry Reveals His Injury Status For Game 4 On Friday

Steph Curry met with the media on Thursday before the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics on Friday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100.    

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, and Game 4 will be back at the TD Garden in Massachusetts on Friday evening.   

At the end of Game 3, Steph Curry hurt his foot and when he met with the media on Thursday he revealed his playing status for Friday.  

"I'm going to play," Curry said of Game 4 on Friday night. "That's all I know right now."

Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

In Game 3, the two-time NBA MVP had 31 points in 37 minutes of action. 

USATSI_18499623_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green Takes Blame For Warriors' Game 3 Loss

By Brett Siegel1 minute ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 On Friday

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Meets With Media After Game 3

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

The Funniest Video Of The 2022 NBA Season

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18499595_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 3 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel30 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17554928_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18500276_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Could Steph Curry Miss Game 4?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18421613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Steph Curry's Injury

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago