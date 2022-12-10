Steph Curry's Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, California.

In Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz, the Warriors played without Steph Curry, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

The two-time MVP is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Celtics, which means he will be back in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (ankle) available to play Saturday."

Having Curry available is massive because he is in the middle of a phenomenal season.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 23 games.

In addition, he is shooting a remarkable 49.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range.

There is an excellent chance he will find himself in the discussion for the 2023 MVP Award.

The Warriors come into the night with a 13-13 record in their first 26 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

That being said, the west has been tight, so they are only 4.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

At home, the Warriors have been sensational, with an 11-2 record in 13 games at the Chase Center.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA with a 21-5 record in 26 games (they are also 10-3 in 13 games on the road).

On Wednesday night, they had a dominant 125-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The Celtics and Warriors faced off in the NBA Finals last summer, and this will be the first time they played since Game 6 when the Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons.