Steph Curry's Status For Nets-Warriors Game

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they will have their best player Steph Curry back in the starting lineup, as he is not on the injury report (he missed Friday's 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (hip) not listed on injury report for Sunday."

Curry is in the middle of a remarkable season and comes into the night with averages of 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 31 games.

In addition, the four-time NBA Champion is shooting an outstanding 48.7% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.

While Curry has played at an MVP level, the Warriors have had a mediocre start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are currently 23-23 in 46 games and are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 5-5, and they are 17-5 in 22 games hosted at the Chase Center.

As for the Nets, they got off to a poor start to the season but have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last six weeks.

Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and a very solid 15-10 in the 25 games they have played on the road.