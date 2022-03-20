Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game
Steph Curry has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP got injured against the Boston Celtics last week, and the Warriors announced that he will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening in California, and for the game they will be without their best player.
Steph Curry, who got injured in their last game against the Boston Celtics, will be reevaluated in two-weeks, the Warriors announced on Thursday.
The Warriors had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but are once again back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.
Prior to the last two seasons, they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three championships.
This season, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-23 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
