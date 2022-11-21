Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

They will be on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Houston Rockets 127-120 in Texas on Sunday night.

The win over the Rockets was their first win away from the Chase Center on the season (they had been 0-8).

Against the Pelicans, they will be without their best player Steph Curry.

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry listed out Monday."

The defending NBA Champions have gotten off to a slow start to the season with an 8-9 record in their first 17 games.

They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference but are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Curry has been one of the biggest bright spots for the team because he is looking like a frontrunner to win his third MVP Award.

The four-time NBA Champion has been brilliant and is averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

He's already regarded as the best shooter of all time, but his numbers have been hard to believe.

The former seventh-overall pick is shooting 52.9% from the field, 44.7% from the three-point range and 90.3% from the free-throw line.

At 34, he appears to be getting better and not showing any signs of decline.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the west.