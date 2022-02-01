Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 122-108 on Tuesday night in Texas, and they are playing the second night of a back-to-back in the same state against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.  

However, they will be without their best player for the game.  

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game due to a toe injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors come into Tuesday as the second seed in the Western Conference, and have a 38-13 record in 51 games played on the season. 

They are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference. 

The Warriors are currently on a six-game winning streak, and have gone. 8-2 in their last ten games. 

