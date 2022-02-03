Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

Steph Curry, who missed the team's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, is not on the injury report for Thursday's game.

The status of Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 39-13 record in 52 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

In their last ten games the Warriors are an impressive 8-2, and are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

