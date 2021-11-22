Steph Curry's Injury Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Steph Curry will play for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors.
    The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday night. 

    Coming into the game, the Warriors have a 14-2 record in their first 16 games, which is not only good enough for the first seed in the Western Conference, but is the best record out of all 30 NBA teams in the league. 

    After missing Friday's win over the Detroit Pistons with a hip injury, two-time MVP Steph Curry will play in Sunday's game against the Raptors. 

    The status of Curry for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Curry is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. 

    The way he is playing could easily lead him to his third MVP Award. 

    The Raptors come into the game with an 8-9 record. 

    More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here.

