Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Kings Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Sunday evening, and for the game they will remain without their best player.

Steph Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season (see tweet below from Warriors PR).

Therefore, he will once again miss another game.

The Warriors enter the evening as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-29 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

