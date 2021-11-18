Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game
    Publish date:

    Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    Steph Curry will play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
    Author:

    Steph Curry will play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

    The Golden State Warriors had listed Steph Curry as questionable (hip) for their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Ohio. 

    However, the two-time MVP will play in the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Curry and the Warriors are the best team in the NBA this season, and have a 12-2 record in their first 14 games. 

    After missing the playoffs for two straight years, it appears as if they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. 

    They had made the NBA Finals for five straight years before the recent drought. 

    As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a 9-7 record, and ironically the team that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals four times in the five-year span was the Cavs. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17172483_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards Game

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17076102_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lauri Markkanen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183333_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Cavs

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_15350518_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    59 minutes ago