Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

The Golden State Warriors had listed Steph Curry as questionable (hip) for their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Ohio.

However, the two-time MVP will play in the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Curry and the Warriors are the best team in the NBA this season, and have a 12-2 record in their first 14 games.

After missing the playoffs for two straight years, it appears as if they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

They had made the NBA Finals for five straight years before the recent drought.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a 9-7 record, and ironically the team that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals four times in the five-year span was the Cavs.

