Steph Curry's Status For Game 5
Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4.
The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center in California.
For the game, they have released their initial injury report, and Steph Curry is not on the injury report.
At the end of Game 3, Curry injured his foot, but he played in Game 4 and exploded for 43 points to lead the Warriors to a 107-97 win.
On Sunday, he was asked about his foot, and he said that it feels "great".
The two teams are each 1-1 at home so far in the series.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.