Steph Curry's Status For Game 5

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center in California. 

For the game, they have released their initial injury report, and Steph Curry is not on the injury report.  

NBA's official injury report 

At the end of Game 3, Curry injured his foot, but he played in Game 4 and exploded for 43 points to lead the Warriors to a 107-97 win. 

On Sunday, he was asked about his foot, and he said that it feels "great". 

The two teams are each 1-1 at home so far in the series. 

