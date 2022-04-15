Steph Curry Spoke To The Media On Thursday

Skip to main content
Steph Curry spoke to reporters after playing in a scrimmage at practice on Thursday. The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry participated in practice and the team's scrimmage. 

Afterwards, he spoke to reporters about being back out on the floor (he's been out of the lineup since March 16 due to a foot injury).

"I've never enjoyed practice so much," Curry said. 

The Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. 

