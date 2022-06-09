Skip to main content

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry's Injury Status

Steve Kerr said that the Golden State Warriors expect Steph Curry to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

Steve Kerr met with the media on Thursday before the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and he spoke about Steph Curry's injury status.   

"We expect him to play tomorrow," Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. 

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need their best player on the floor to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.  

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center, so if the Warriors can tie up the series at 2-2, they will regain all of the momentum. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 Revealed

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18499383_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Marcus Smart Shines In Boston's Game 3 Victory

By Brett Siegel7 minutes ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18407201_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's VIRAL Quote After Game 3

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18466245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Speaks About Foot Injury On Thursday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18499623_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green Takes Blame For Warriors' Game 3 Loss

By Brett Siegel41 minutes ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 On Friday

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Meets With Media After Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

The Funniest Video Of The 2022 NBA Season

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago