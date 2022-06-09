Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry's Injury Status

Steve Kerr said that the Golden State Warriors expect Steph Curry to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

Steve Kerr met with the media on Thursday before the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and he spoke about Steph Curry's injury status.

"We expect him to play tomorrow," Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need their best player on the floor to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center, so if the Warriors can tie up the series at 2-2, they will regain all of the momentum.

