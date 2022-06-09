Steve Kerr's Bold Quote About Steph Curry's Injury Status
Steve Kerr said that the Golden State Warriors expect Steph Curry to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.
Steve Kerr met with the media on Thursday before the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and he spoke about Steph Curry's injury status.
"We expect him to play tomorrow," Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need their best player on the floor to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.
Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center, so if the Warriors can tie up the series at 2-2, they will regain all of the momentum.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.