WATCH: Viral Clip Of Steve Kerr Getting Ejecting And Going On A Tirade At Referees

Steve Kerr got ejected during the Golden State Warriors loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors were without a lot of their star players on Monday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies, and they got crushed 123-95.   

They have now lost three games in a row, and during the game head coach Steve Kerr got ejected.   

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors are 48-28 in the 76 games that they have played this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.  

