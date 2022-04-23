Here's What Steve Kerr Said On Saturday Before Game 4

Steve Kerr met with the media on Saturday before the Golden State Warriros play Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in Colorado.

The Golden State Warriros are in Colorado where they will play the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

Kerr spoke about the importance of closing out a series, because the Warriros are up 3-0 and can complete the sweep in Game 4.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

They are now reminding everyone just how dangerous they are when they are fully healthy.

Klay Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons, but returned earlier this year.

There is definitely not much of a coincidence when factoring in his availability to the team's overall success.

As for the Nuggets, they are in a tough spot, because they are now on a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs (dating back to last year when they were swept by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns).

Nikola Jokic won the MVP Award in 2021, and is a finalist to win the award this season, but he is also on the verge of two huge playoff blunders.

