Steve Kerr Says The Warriors Desperately Need This Player Back

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening, which was their third straight loss, and they have now gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"We desperately need Draymond," Kerr said to reporters. "You guys know that. If we can get Draymond healthy, in rhythm, hopefully with some good amount of action going into the playoffs, you're starting to see some of the lineups that we're gonna be able to throw out there that are more versatile, and should be able to well off penetration better."

Green has been out since January due to injury, but the Warriors still remain as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record.

