Here's What Steve Kerr Said About This Warriors Star Being Ruled Out For The Season

On Friday, news came down that Golden State Warriors star James Wiseman would be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but has not played since last April due a meniscus tear.

Steve Kerr was asked about Wiseman, and some of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of 95.7 The Game.

Why he was shut down for the season: "Ultimately, very simple, we're just protecting James' future," Kerr said of Wiseman. "Makes the most sense to go this route."

If the Warriors will add another big-man for the playoffs: "No, I still feel really good about our roster," Kerr said.

