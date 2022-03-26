Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About This Warriors Star Being Ruled Out For The Season

Steve Kerr spoke about Golden State Warriors star James Wiseman being ruled out for the rest of the season. He has not played since last April due to a meniscus tear.

On Friday, news came down that Golden State Warriors star James Wiseman would be ruled out for the remainder of the season.    

Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but has not played since last April due a meniscus tear.  

Steve Kerr was asked about Wiseman, and some of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of 95.7 The Game.  

Why he was shut down for the season: "Ultimately, very simple, we're just protecting James' future," Kerr said of Wiseman. "Makes the most sense to go this route."

If the Warriors will add another big-man for the playoffs: "No, I still feel really good about our roster," Kerr said. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

