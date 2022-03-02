Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Timberwolves

Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening by a score of 129-114.

The loss is the second in a row for the Warriors, and they are now just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.  

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors are still one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record in the 62 games that they have played. 

They remain 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

