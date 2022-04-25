Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons Before Game 4

Steve Nash met with the media before Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, and he was asked about All-Star Ben Simmons.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night at Barclays Center. 

For the game, the team has ruled out Ben Simmons, who has yet to played in a game so far this season. 

They acquired him a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers at the trading deadline earlier this season. 

On Monday, before Game 4, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Simmons by reporters. 

"Of course we're all disappointed," Nash said. "We'd love to see Ben on the floor with our teammates, but I don't want it to be taken that I'm disappointed in Ben. His back is his back."

The Nets trail the series 3-0, which means that a loss on Monday would end their season.

They are the only team in the entire playoffs that trail 3-0, which is a huge surprise considering they have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the same team.

The Celtics have played phenomenal, and they look like a legitimate contender to make the NBA Finals, and Jayson Tatum has taken the next step into being a superstar in the NBA. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

