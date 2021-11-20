Steve Nash Spoke About Kevin Durant's Injury Before The Nets Play The Magic

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and for the first time in the 2021-22 NBA season they will be without their superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant is out for the game with a shoulder injury, and before the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Durant.

The clip of what Nash said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"We don't feel concerned that it'll linger or that he'd miss the next game," Nash said of Durant.

The Nets come into the game with an 11-5 record after starting out the season 1-2 in their first three games.

As for the Magic, they are in total rebuilding mode, and even though they had a nice win over the Knicks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden earlier in the week, they are still 4-11 in their first 15 games of the new season.

