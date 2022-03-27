Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday evening by a score of 110-95.

The win was big considering the Nets came into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Miami Heat were the top seed.

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the massive win, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets (39-35) remain as the eighth seed, but the Heat (47-28) actually fell out of the first spot and into the second seed with the loss.

The Philadelphia 76ers are now the top seed in the conference.

