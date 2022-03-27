Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday night.

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday evening by a score of 110-95.    

The win was big considering the Nets came into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Miami Heat were the top seed.  

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the massive win, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

The Nets (39-35) remain as the eighth seed, but the Heat (47-28) actually fell out of the first spot and into the second seed with the loss. 

The Philadelphia 76ers are now the top seed in the conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_17910800_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17441244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17934359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17536292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17554777_168388303_lowres
News

What Kyrie Irving Said Has Fans Speculating History Is Repeating Itself

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Nikola Jokic Throws Ridiculous All-Time Great Pass

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17484692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Julius Randle Playing Against The Pistons?

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago