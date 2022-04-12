Skip to main content
BREAKING: Steve Nash Was Asked About Ben Simmons Before The Nets Play The Cavs

BREAKING: Steve Nash Was Asked About Ben Simmons Before The Nets Play The Cavs

Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons before the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening.

Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons before the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday at Barclays Center, and for the game they will remain without All-Star forward Ben Simmons. 

Before the contest, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Simmons

"I have no idea," Nash said in reference to a report about Simmons. "I don't know where these reports come from. We have no update on the timetable, so I don't think that came from us."

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade earlier this season that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. 

He has yet to play in a game so far during the 2021-22 NBA season with the 76ers or Nets. 

The winner of Tuesday's game heads to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18057153_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Nash Was Asked About Ben Simmons Before The Nets Play The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Here's What Kevin Love Put On His Instagram Story Before The Cavs Play The Nets

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Current Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_12749871_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Give UPDATE On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17863556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Updated Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17884396_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Alex Rodriguez Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Host The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17449775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Add Key Player To Injury Report

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago