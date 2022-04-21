Skip to main content

Steve Nash Appears To Contradict Massive Report About Ben Simmons

Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

Before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons could return as soon Game 3 or 4.

Nash appeared to refute the report when asked about it. 

"That's news to me," Nash said on Wednesday. "I don't think we're targeting any game, I think we're trying to see how he develops, how he progresses."

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Steve Nash Appears To Contradict Report About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Marcus Smart Wore Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_16180435_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Breaks Fast For Ramadan Mid-Game

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe Who Is At The Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18106469_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Bulls Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago