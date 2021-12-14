Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Steven Adams And Desmond Bane's Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game
    Steven Adams and Desmond Bane will both play and start in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.
    The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Tennessee on Monday, and will have Steven Adams and Desmond Bane play and start in the game. 

    Both players were on the injury report for the game. 

    The status of Bane who was dealing with a foot injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The status of Adams, who was dealing with an ankle injury can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Grizzlies are still playing without star point guard Ja Morant, but are 16-11 in their first 27 games of the season.  

    After making the playoffs last season, they once again look like a team that will be in the postseason this year

    Injuries

