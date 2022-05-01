KEY PLAYER Ruled Out For Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1

Steven Adams has been ruled out for Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the Grizzlies will be without a very important piece for their team as center Steven Adams has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

Adams missed the final game of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves as well, but they were still able to win without him.

The Grizzlies finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, after being the eighth seed last season and losing to the Utah Jazz in the first-round in just five games.

Ironically, they defeated the Golden State Warriros in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

As for the Warriros, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they made the NBA Finals, and lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to their playoff drought they made the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three titles in that span.

