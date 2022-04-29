Skip to main content

SHOCKER: Key Player Ruled Out For Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 6

Steven Adams has been ruled out for Game 6 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center on Friday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening. 

The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, and a win in Game 6 can advance them to the second-round of the playoffs. 

As for the Timberwolves, a win will force a Game 7 back in Tennessee.  

For the game, the Grizzlies will be without one of their best players. 

Star center Steven Adams has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols. 

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last season as the eighth seed, but lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz.   

This season, they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, and Ja Morant started in the All-Star Game. 

As for the Timberwolves, they have an outstanding big-three of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. 

This series has easily been one of the top matchups to watch in the playoffs, and there is a very chance that it's the only first-round playoff series that goes seven games this year. 

Injuries

