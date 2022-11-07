Suns And 76ers Injury Reports

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Ish Wainright and Duane Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, Cameron Payne is listed as questionable.

The 76ers will be without James Harden, Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie.

Danuel House Jr. and Joel Embiid are both listed as questionable, and Jaden Springer is available.

NBA's official injury report

Embiid is the most intriguing name on here, as he has missed the last three games (and four of the previous five games).

Currently, the All-Star center is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

Harden is out for an extended period, so they will need Embiid to keep them afloat in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers enter the night with a 4-6 record in their first ten games of the season, and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They came into the season expected to be among the top teams in the east.

As for the Suns, they are one of the best teams in the league and at the top of the Western Conference (first seed).

They are 7-2 in their first nine games of the season but have only played two games on the road (they are 1-1 in those games).

Devin Booker has led the way averaging an imposing 27.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest on 48.3% shooting from the field.