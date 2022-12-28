Suns And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday evening, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns have ruled out Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne.

As for the Grizzlies, they will be without Vince Williams Jr., Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Danny Green.

Kennedy Chandler has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Bridges, Craig, Landale, Ayton on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Adams on Tuesday."

The Suns come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-15 record in 34 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 20-12 record in 32 games.

However, they are only a half-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the second seed and one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies are 7-3.

On the road, the Suns are 5-10 in 15 games away from Arizona, while the Grizzlies are 13-2 in the 15 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

The two teams faced off earlier this month (December 23), and the Grizzlies won 125-100 on the road in Phoenix, Arizona.