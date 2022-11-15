Suns And Heat's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Heat will be without Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.

Dewayne Dedmon has been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Jae Crower, Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson and Chris Paul.

This will be the third straight game that Paul has missed due to a heel injury.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Monday."

Without Paul, the Suns have gone 1-1 in their last two games, but they are coming off a tough loss (114-97) against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

They come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games.

However, they have struggled on the road (2-3 in five games away from Arizona).

As for the Heat, they enter the night with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.

They have won two games in a row, but both wins came against the Charlotte Hornets, who are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.

The slow start for the Heat has been surprising considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

They are 5-4 in the nine games that they have played at home so far this season.