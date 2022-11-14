Skip to main content

Suns And Heat's Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Monday's game in Florida.
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida. 

For the game, each team has updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Suns have ruled out Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet. 

Meanwhile, Chris Paul is listed as questionable.  

The All-Star point guard has missed each of the last two games with a heel injury. 

As for the Heat, they will be without Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. 

Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon are both listed as questionable.  

Herro, who was the 2022 6th Man of The Year, has missed each of the last three games. 

NBA's official injury report 

Last season, the Suns were the first seed in the Western Conference, and the Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams have elite rosters that have them expected to be contenders.

Currently, the Suns are 8-4 in their first 12 games, which has them as the third seed in the west.

They are 2-3 in the five games that they have played on the road away from Florida.

Devin Booker is off to an excellent start with averages of 26.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. 

As for the Heat, they are coming off back-to-back wins over the Charlotte Hornets, but they have struggled to start the season.

Right now, they are 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the east. 

In the nine games they have played at home, they are a solid 5-4. 

Jimmy Butler is currently leading the way averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. 

