Suns And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks are hosting the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns will be without Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder.

Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Knicks, they will be without Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Obi Toppin.

Jalen Brunson, who has missed the last three games due to a hip injury, has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle, Robinson on Monday."

The Suns come into the afternoon tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-17 in 37 games and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

In November, the Suns hosted the Knicks in Arizona and blew them out 116-95.

The Knicks come into the day tied with the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 19-18 in 37 games and 5-5 in their last ten.

On the road, the Suns are 6-12 in 18 games away from Arizona, while the Knicks are 8-10 in 18 games at home in Manhattan.