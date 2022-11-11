Skip to main content
Suns And Magic Injury Reports



The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Friday night's game.
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic face off in Florida.

The two teams have announced their injury reports for the game at 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Landry Shamet and Ish Wainright.

Meanwhile, All-Star point guard Chris Paul is listed as questionable.

As for the Magic, they will be without Jonathan Issac, Moritz Wagner, Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony.

Kevon Harris and Paolo Banchero are both listed as questionable. 

Banchero and Paul will both have a massive impact on the game, so their statuses for the night are significant. 

Paul is one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA and is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. 

He left Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers early and missed their 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening. 

Banchero has been off to a sensational start to his NBA career.

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest on 46.1% shooting from the field. 

He missed the last game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, which the Magic won by a score of 94-87.

The Suns come into the game with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games of the season and are 2-2 in four games on the road. 

The Magic enter the night with a 3-9 record in their first 12 games of the season and are 3-3 in six games at home. 

