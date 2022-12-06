Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns will be without Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Duane Washington Jr. and Torrey Craig.

As for the Mavs, Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV have both been ruled out, while Christian Wood has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have bee relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Wainwright, Ayton on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Monday."

The Suns continue to play without Paul, their All-Star point guard (this will be his 14th straight game out of the lineup).

However, they are still 8-2 in their last ten games and coming off a 133-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Through their first 23 games, the Suns are 16-7, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Mavs, they are 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the west.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6 but are coming off a 121-100 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavs are an impressive 9-3 at home, while the Suns are 4-5 on the road.

Last season, the Mavs beat the Suns in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in a Game 7 in Arizona).