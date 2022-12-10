Suns And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

As for the Pelicans, they have ruled out Brandon Ingram, E.J. Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr., Herbert Jones and Dereon Seabron.

Jose Alvarado has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Daniels, Murphy, Williamson, Valanciunas on Friday."

The Suns come into the night tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference with a 16-9 record in 25 games, but they have struggled on the road (4-6 in ten games outside of Arizona).

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and they are 7-3 in the last ten games.

As for the Pelicans, they are 16-8 in 24 games, which has them as the first seed in the west (they are a half-game ahead of the Suns and Grizzlies).

At home, they have been dominant, with a 10-3 record in 13 games in Louisiana.

In addition, the Pelicans are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

The two teams faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Suns won the series in six games.