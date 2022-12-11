Suns And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns have ruled out Duane Washington Jr., Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson.

This will be the first game of the 2022-23 season that Booker has missed.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

Ingram is one of their best players and this will be his seventh straight game out of the lineup.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Bridges, Craig, Saric, Ayton on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Daniels, Murphy, Williamson, Valanciunas on Sunday."

The Suns come into the day tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-10 in their first 26 games but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Pelicans are 17-8 in their first 25 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference (they are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak).

On Friday night, the two teams faced off (in Louisiana), and the Pelicans won 128-117.

At home, the Pelicans are a dominant 11-3 in 14 games, while the Suns are 4-7 in 11 games on the road.