Suns And Pelicans Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off on Friday night in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, which will be both team's first game back out on the court since before the NBA All-Star break.   

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for both the Suns and the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA by a mile with a 49-10 record in the 59 games that they have played so far.  

They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and the next closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who are still 6.5 games behind them. 

As for the Pelicans, they are the 12th seed in the west at 23-36 in 59 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

