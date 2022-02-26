Suns And Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, which will be both team's first game back out on the court since before the NBA All-Star break.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both the Suns and the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA by a mile with a 49-10 record in the 59 games that they have played so far.

They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and the next closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who are still 6.5 games behind them.

As for the Pelicans, they are the 12th seed in the west at 23-36 in 59 games.

