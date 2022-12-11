Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday night, the Pelicans defeated the Suns 128-117 in Louisiana (this will be their second straight game facing off).

For Sunday's matchup, the injury reports of both teams have been updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Suns have ruled out Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

As for the Pelicans, they will be without Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, E.J. Liddell, Dereon Seabron.

This will be their sixth straight game playing without Ingram, who is one of their top three players.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns enter the day tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-10 in their first 26 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

However, the Suns have gone cold, as they have lost three games in a row.

Currently, the Pelicans are the top seed in the west and have a 17-8 record in 25 games.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Suns are 4-7, while the Pelicans are 11-3 at home.

In Friday's game, Zion Williamson led the way with 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists (on 13/17 shooting from the field).

The two teams faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Suns won the series in six games.