Suns And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Arizona on Friday evening.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns have ruled out Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.

As for the Pistons, they will be without Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Cory Joseph.

Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Hayes, McGruder, Livers, Bogdanovic, Bagley on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Friday."

The Suns come into the night as the first seed in the Western Conference with an 11-6 record in their first 17 games.

They have been fantastic at home, with a 9-1 record in ten games.

However, they have not been good on the road away from Arizona (2-5 in seven games).

This will be the eighth straight game they have played without Paul, and they have gone 4-3 without the future Hall of Famer in the lineup over the last seven games.

The Pistons come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-15 record in their first 20 games.

However, they are coming off two impressive wins on the road over the Denver Nuggets.

On the road, the Pistons are 2-10 in 12 games and 3-5 in eight games at home in Michigan.