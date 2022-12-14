Suns And Rockets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Suns will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

This will be the second straight game the Suns have played without Booker, who is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, the only player on the injury report for the Rockets is Jae'Sean Tate, who has been ruled out.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun on Tuesday."

On Sunday afternoon, the Suns lost 129-124 in overtime to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.

They come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-11 record in 27 games.

However, the Suns have lost four games in a row and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 4-8 in 12 games outside of Arizona.

As for the Rockets, they are the worst team in the Western Conference, with an 8-18 record in 26 games.

However, on Sunday night, they defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 at home.

Over the last ten games, the Rockets have gone 5-5, and they are also 5-5 at home in Houston.