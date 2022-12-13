Suns And Rockets Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Houston Rockets are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Suns have ruled out Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have ruled out Jae'Sean Tate who is the only player on their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the second straight game that the Suns are playing without Booker, who is averaging 27.4 points per contest.

The Suns come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-11 record in 27 games but have gone cold.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, the Suns lost 129-124 in overtime to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Sunday.

On the road, the Suns have struggled, going 4-8 in 12 games outside of Arizona (they are 12-3 in 15 games at home).

As for the Rockets, they are the worst team in the west, with an 8-18 record in 26 games.

However, they are coming off an astonishing 97-92 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday night.

The Rockets are 5-5 in their last ten games and also 5-5 at home.

They are in rebuilding mode and will more than likely not be competing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green leads the team averaging 21.6 points per contest.